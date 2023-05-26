Taqueria Mexico Features Chorizo Appetizer, Birria Tacos & Birria Quesadilla

Studio 10′s Chelsey is back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of dishes! Watch the video to check out the Chorizo Appetizer, Birria Tacos, and Birria Quesadilla.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

TAQUERIA MEXICO

3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL

(251) 414-4496

taqueriamexicomobile.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.