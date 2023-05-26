Advertise With Us
Taqueria Mexico Features Chorizo Appetizer, Birria Tacos & Birria Quesadilla

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Studio 10′s Chelsey is back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of dishes! Watch the video to check out the Chorizo Appetizer, Birria Tacos, and Birria Quesadilla.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

