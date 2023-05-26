Victim details violent attack in Saraland after he’s allegedly run over by stranger

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News sat down with the man who was the alleged victim of a random act of violence in Saraland.

Teddie Copeland is charged with assault, accused of running over a Saraland city employee with his car.

Now, that employee is talking about the alleged attack.

Xavier Joseph Jr. says he‘s not angry for what Copeland is accused of doing to him, he just wants him to get the help that he needs.

Joseph says February 14th is a day that he’ll never forget.

He works with the city of Saraland parks and recreation department.

He says he was working outside the civic center when he had a strange encounter with a man he never met.

“I was talking to a few of my employees, coworkers rather, that I work with and I was walking back to the office. That’s when Mr. Copeland was sitting in the parking lot,” Joseph said.

Joseph says Copeland started yelling at him and revving his truck.

That’s when Joseph says he came flying straight at him...

“He tried to run me over. The first time I got out the way and he got me the second time,” Joseph explained. “And the rest is history.”

Joseph says he hit Copeland’s windshield and landed on his hip.

Copeland was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree assault.

According to court documents he was sent to a hospital for mental health treatment.

Joseph describes his behavior that day, as disturbing.

“It’s as if he wasn’t right. Something was going on. I really don’t know cause I didn’t even get the chance to get close enough to him to find out what was going on,” Joseph said.

Now, just thankful to be alive, Joseph says he’s not angry at what happened.

“It makes you think about stuff and enjoy life a little more. Because in an instance my life could’ve been taken away,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been able to sit here and talk to you. One wrong move I was gone...it makes you appreciate life a little bit more.”

Copeland was in court Thursday morning.

His bond was reinstated at $15,000.

He also has to wear an ankle monitor, cannot drive, and have no contact with the victim, if he makes bond.

