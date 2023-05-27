Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Jackson County

Generic drowning picture
Generic drowning picture(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A diver drowned at Blue Springs in Jackson County on Friday.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call that a 38-year-old out-of-town diver was experiencing distress in a cave at Blue Springs. Cave Adventures owner and professional cave diver Edd Sorenson and his team were able to reach the victim a short time later, but he was already deceased. The preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe this was an accidental drowning.

Sheriff Edenfield extends his deepest condolences to the family of the victim. He also wants to encourage everyone who will be swimming, diving or boating this holiday weekend to stay safe.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
MPD arrests 8 in drug bust
MPD arrests 8 people on marijuana trafficking charges
Authorities on scene of standoff in Saraland
UPDATE: Standoff in Saraland ends, sheriff says

Latest News

Bradley Paul Broussard, 34, of Opelousas, La. was charged with aggravated DUI causing death...
Man charged with DUI for fatal Hwy 90 wreck in Biloxi
(File)
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
From left to right: Nathanuel Sumner Jr., 1, and Cayla Ross, 28
MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County
Surveillance video shows deadly shooting in Prichard, police seeking witnesses
Surveillance video shows deadly shooting in Prichard, police seeking witnesses