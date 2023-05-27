MBI issues missing child alert for 1-year-old in Sunflower County

SUNFLOWER CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old in Sunflower County. He is accompanied by a 28-year-old woman.

Nathanuel Sumner Jr. of Ruleville, Mississippi, is described as 3′0″ with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in camouflage jogging pants, a beige t-shirt, and black Nike shoes on Tuesday, May 23, at about 4:30 p.m., in the 400 block of South Oak Avenue in Sunflower County.

Sumner is accompanied by 28-year-old Cayla Ross, who is described as, 5′9″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Ross and Sumner are believed to be in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe unknown tag traveling south on US 49.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Nathanuel Sumner Jr. and Cayla Ross, contact the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office at 662-887-2121 or 911.

