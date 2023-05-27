Mobile man accused of stealing metal from local business

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 56-year-old Mobile man faces several charges after police said he stole metal from a local business.

Officers responded to Shapiro Metals, 2500 Paper Mill Rd., around 4:30 a.m. Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle parked nearby and found a man, later identified as Edward Scott, loading aluminum and steel into his vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Scott was arrested on charges of theft of property and criminal trespass in addition to several outstanding warrants.

