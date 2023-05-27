One person killed in Saturday morning train accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed one person was killed when a train collided with a car on the tracks near the intersection of Forrest Hill Drive and South Pinewood drive.

First responders were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Mobile police and officials with CSX are investigating this accident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.