One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have confirmed one person was killed when a train collided with a car on the tracks near the intersection of Forrest Hill Drive and South Pinewood drive.
First responders were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Mobile police and officials with CSX are investigating this accident.
