Sunny, warm, and nice for Memorial Day weekend!

We’ll have really nice conditions to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will start with pleasant temperatures in the low 60s and warm up into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and once again no rain worries.

Memorial Day Monday will be a bit warmer with highs getting close to 90. It will be mostly sunny and rain-free.

Breezy east winds will have an impact on the beach and boating forecast for Saturday. At the beach those winds will create a medium rip current risk. Check the flags and be careful! On the water, we have a small craft advisory up today for the breezy conditions.

The good news is that Sunday and Monday will have great conditions by and on the water.

Tropics:

There is a non-tropical low spinning into the Carolinas. This system won’t have enough time to take on tropical characteristics. So, no worries!

