Surveillance video shows deadly shooting in Prichard, police seeking witnesses

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A cold-blooded murder in Prichard is caught on camera.

Prichard Police are releasing the video in hopes someone will recognize something and come forward.

Back on March 11th, 24-year-old Demetris Hunter was gunned down at the Brother’s Quick Pick Gas Station on Meaher Avenue.

In the seven minute long video you see dozens of people coming and going, and Hunter just minutes before he’s killed.

His mother, Sharon Thomas, says someone saw something.

“I just don’t see how so many people were out there on the video, standing around, and can see and know what happened and not report it. I just don’t see,” Thomas said.

Prichard homicide victim told FOX10 News 7 years ago: “Put the guns down -- it’s not worth it”

Thomas says there’s been little to no answers since his death, and hopes the answer lies in the video.

Hunter spends a lot of time standing beside a cooler. The video doesn’t show when he walks over to a gas pump where the shooting happens.

You see Hunter surrounded by a group of five to six people...moments later he’s shot.

A person falls on top of him then everyone scrambles.

His mother says she won’t stop until she knows what happened.

“It gets harder day by day especially when you don’t have justice. I’m gonna miss my son. And I’m gonna always hold him dear to my heart and it doesn’t get easier. This will get solved,” Hunter said.

If you were there that night or recognized anyone in the video, give Prichard Police a call.

