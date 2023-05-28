Bay Minette PD asking public’s help finding woman with outstanding warrants

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Minette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who they say has outstanding warrants.

Investigators are actively looking for Valerie Eyvonne Killings. According to a Bay Minette PD Facebook post, Killings has active arrest warrants for menacing, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and numerous outstanding driving offenses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559 or email the information anonymously to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.

