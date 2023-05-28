Foley dedicates new kids park

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The brand new children’s park in Foley officially opened Saturday morning with a dedication ceremony.

The Foley City Council voted on May 1 to name the park for Sara Thompson, a second-grade teacher who worked to get the original Foley Kids Park built. Thompson taught for 20 years at Foley Elementary School before retiring. She passed away in 2022.

The old park was closed back in February so workers could demolish it.

More than 2,500 children weighed in on the new park’s overall design.

“We look at this as a quality of life facility for our kids,” Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

“It’s all inclusive. It allows handicapped children to play in multiple play instruments that the kids can play in and it challenges them physically and mentally. So, we think this is just an incredible facility for our kids here in Foley,” Hellmich said.

The park is located on West Verbena Avenue near the Max Griffin Pool.

