Mostly sunny, warm, and nice continues for Memorial Day weekend!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sunday is starting with pleasant temperatures in the low 60s and warm up into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and once again no rain worries.

Memorial Day Monday will be a bit warmer with highs getting close to 90. It will be mostly sunny and rain-free.

There will also be great conditions for water sun & fun! Sunday and Monday will be great for taking out the boat or visiting the beach. Just make sure you wear plenty of sunscreen! The UV index will be very high.

Tropics:

There is a non-tropical low spinning into the Carolinas. This system won’t have enough time to take on tropical characteristics. So, no worries!

Have a great weekend!

