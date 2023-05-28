Deputies investigating shooting in Cantonment

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday involving a large party.

Deputies said they responded to Carver Park at 208 Webb Street after receiving a report about a shooting.

A large party with an estimated 2000 people in attendance was held at the park when an unknown person opened fire into the crowd, according to authorities.

ECSO said one male, 21, and two females, both 18, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.