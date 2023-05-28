Advertise With Us
Deputies investigating shooting in Cantonment

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CANTONMENT, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday involving a large party.

Deputies said they responded to Carver Park at 208 Webb Street after receiving a report about a shooting.

A large party with an estimated 2000 people in attendance was held at the park when an unknown person opened fire into the crowd, according to authorities.

ECSO said one male, 21, and two females, both 18, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

