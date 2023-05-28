SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said foul play is suspected after a body was found Saturday afternoon in Pace.

Sheriff’s officials said they received a report around 4:30 p.m. that a body had been discovered at the 4100 block of Diamond Street in Pace, where deputies found the victim.

Authorities said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are unable to release any further details at this time.

FOX10 News will have further information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.