SRCSO makes arrest in murder investigation in Pace

SRCSO
SRCSO(SRCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PACE Fla, (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding their investigation into a murder that happened Saturday in Pace.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday investigators were dispatched to the 4100 block of Diamond Street where a body was discovered. When investigators arrived they found the body and determined that the person was a victim of a homicide. After an initial investigation a suspect in this incident was identified as 61 year old Jeffry Todd Stahler. When deputies arrived on the scene Stahler attempted to flee. He was detained.

Stahler was arrested on a number of charges. He is being charged with First Degree Felony Homicide: murder dangerous depraved without premeditation, Third Degree Felony Obstructing Justice: tampering with evidence in criminal proceeding, Second Degree Felony Assault: aggravated assault on officer, and Third Degree Felony Resisting Officer: with violence.

