Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Steps for Sickle Cell Walk draws crowds, raises awareness

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks were moving early at Langan Park Saturday morning to raise awareness for sickle cell disease.

This was the second year for the Steps for Sickle Cell Walk.

Sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder that affects about 100,000 people in the U.S. alone.

“We support individuals living with sickle cell disease in the nine-county service area and the funds that are raised from this event will go to support our programs and services,” said Aleida Ponquinette, executive director of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America – Mobile Chapter, Inc.

After the walk, the organization served breakfast and held a community resource fair to let everyone know about the services they offer as well as what else is available in the community.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine
Mobile police respond to a man displaying erratic behavior at a local Walmart
Mobile police apprehend man accused of threatening shoppers at a local Walmart
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
MPD arrests 8 in drug bust
MPD arrests 8 people on marijuana trafficking charges

Latest News

Mobile Pops Memorial Day concert holds in Medal of Honor Park
Mobile Pops Memorial Day concert holds in Medal of Honor Park
Foley dedicates new kids park
Foley dedicates new kids park
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church parish festival benefits food pantry
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church parish festival benefits food pantry
Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence holds 'Revive Day' in Mobile
Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence hosts fun day for grieving mothers