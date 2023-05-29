2 shot, 1 dead in Atmore early Memorial Day

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were shot early on Memorial Day morning in Atmore, and police said one of the victims has died from his injuries.

According to the Atmore Police Department, at about 2: 15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Carver Avenue and King Street in response to a shots fired complaint. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that two people had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the surviving victim is in serious condition, police said.

Police said the motive is still under investigation and investigators are working to notify family members.

