Flag Raising Ceremony for Bob’s Downtown Diner

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A flag raising ceremony for Bob’s Downtown Diner and owner Tony Sawyer will be held Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m.

“We always give him a hard time about his poor little flag there on his business, so we got together with American Legion,” organizer Lisa Ost said. “TJ Babb, he put the pole up for us and we got him a beautiful flag.”

Ost and Babb said Sawyer does so much for the community and has helped feed law enforcement, first responders, and motorcycle organizations.

“From American Legion, from the bottom of our hearts, this is again a way of giving back to him and saying thank you,” Babb said.

Organizers invite everyone to stop by and celebrate the cause and event.

“We’re inviting the whole entire community,” Ost said. “We want first responders, police, anybody that has ever come in contact, or hasn’t come in contact with Tony, to come and say thank you because he’s an amazing person, he’s such giving, I love him to death, and just come out to say thank you because he deserves it and so much more.”

Bob’s Downtown Diner is located at 263 St. Francis Street in Mobile.

