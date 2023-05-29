Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -HORCM HER Women’s Ministry presents H.E.R. Girl’s World Conference (Ages 5-17).

It is a free two-day event, beginning Friday Jun 2, 2023 @ 6:30-8:30. This is a night filled with fun, games, and food. This will allow the girls to get acquainted with each other and break the ice. Saturday, June 3 is an all-day event filled with classes, activities, and food. Session instructors present information and foster meaningful discussions regarding educational, social, and personal hot topics girls encounter regularly. Our hope is that every girl leaves HER Girls’ World empowered, aware, confident, and ready to take on any obstacle the world throws their way.

Registration link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf4sCxv6ma8FiwnifH5q8sJ7aEK_vkzT--B10BKrCeGacjGLg/viewform

Contact 251.533.8516 for additional information.

House of Rescue Church Ministries.

726 Elba Avenue Whistler , AL 36612

Contact Information: 251.222.2140

Website: www.houseofrescuechurchministries.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/houseofrescuechurch/

