A hot one for Memorial Day!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We will be heating up quickly today with highs topping out near 90! There will be a few clouds, and a quick, stray shower is possible, but anything significant is unlikely. Chances are less than 10 percent.

There will also be great conditions for water sun & fun! Memorial Day will be great for taking out the boat or visiting the beach. Just make sure you wear plenty of sunscreen! The UV index will be very high.

We will have quiet and warm conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, June 1st, will bring the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. That pattern of mainly afternoon storms will continue into next weekend.

Tropics:

The water temps are above average in the Gulf and Caribbean, but there’s nothing to take advantage of that in the near future. So, for now, all is quiet…

Muggier morning for Memorial Day
