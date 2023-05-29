MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Isolated showers will fade out overnight tonight. We should see very mild temperatures, especially in the inland areas. Lows along I-10 should be in the mid 60′s.

Drier air and a stable atmosphere will bring mainly rain free conditions on your Tuesday. Daytime highs will be very warm on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80′s.

A few isolated showers may pop up Wednesday afternoon. We will see a little better chance of rain on Thursday.

The afternoon and evening storms will remain possible into the weekend, with temps getting closer to 90 degrees by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.