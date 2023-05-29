Advertise With Us
Isolated showers will fade out overnight

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Isolated showers will fade out overnight tonight. We should see very mild temperatures, especially in the inland areas. Lows along I-10 should be in the mid 60′s.

Drier air and a stable atmosphere will bring mainly rain free conditions on your Tuesday. Daytime highs will be very warm on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80′s.

A few isolated showers may pop up Wednesday afternoon. We will see a little better chance of rain on Thursday.

The afternoon and evening storms will remain possible into the weekend, with temps getting closer to 90 degrees by the weekend.

