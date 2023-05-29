MPD: one man shot at Dollar Tree on Moffett Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after they say a male victim was shot by a known male subject at the Dollar Tree on Moffett Road.

Investigators say the victim drove his vehicle to the Wal Mart Neighborhood Market on North University Boulevard and reported what happened to an off-duty police officer.

When FOX10 News arrived on scene at Wal Mart around 7 p.m., there was a heavy police presence. Two officers were looking at a car that appeared to have its back left window shot out.

Further up the road, at the Dollar Tree on Moffett, there was an even heavier police presence.

Police say the victim was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

