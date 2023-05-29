Muggier morning for Memorial Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a muggier morning with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s as of 5 a.m. We will see clouds increase throughout your Memorial Day Monday, but the rain chances will be very isolated and spotty and only showing up in the afternoon. The gloomier sky will be with us most of the day with a high reaching close to 90 degrees. Expect our humidity levels to steadily rise over the next several days.

Rain coverage will be in the 40-50% range each day from Wednesday through the weekend. As is the case in the summertime, we won’t see any all day rains just showers/storms that come and go at various hours of the day. Tropical weather is quiet for now as hurricane season is on the verge of starting, but the action doesn’t usually get cranked up till after August 1.

