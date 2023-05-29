Advertise With Us
Panhandle Toy Expo attracts people of all ages



By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - These toys aren’t just for kids. Anyone of all ages can come and see what unique items are at the Panhandle Toy Expo.

“We’ve expanded,” said Tim Pattison, the host of the Panhandle Toy Expo. “People come with GI Joes action figures; original GI Joes people collect. We have Disney stuff, people that make cups, we try to mix in a little bit for everyone not just Hot Wheels.”

Pattison says they started this so people all over can get together to trade and sell items.

“Adults are kids when they’re remembering being a kid. When they’re looking at these toys and buying these buys and seeing stuff they played with as a kid, and that’s what’s really awesome,” said Pattison. “It brings up memories from when you were younger.”

A unique experience with a wide range of toys to see. There is something for everyone.

“You come in and find stuff you like you can buy it off the vendor or if you have something they like you can sell,” said Pattison.

Michael Bramel is a vendor, he says he’s been at this event all three years.

“I moved up after I graduated and then spend all my money on hot wheels. Now, I’m kind of really deep into it,” said Michael Bramel, a vendor.

Bramel has a wide variety of styles of cars.

“Everything from dollar cars to 200 and 300 dollars to my last show I had a couple thousand-dollar cars,” said Bramel.

He says he grew up around Hot Wheels, so that’s what most of his collection is.

“It’s for me its nostalgic I buy stuff that reminds me of my childhood and stuff like that everyone has their thing,” said Bramel.

A unique hobby and unique cars.

This show helps benefit the Hope Project, which helps wounded warriors, veterans, first responders, and their families, through therapy with animals.

The Panhandle Toy Expo will be back again in January.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

