Soccer4Life shares about their mission & organization

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Soccer4life stops by Studio10 to share their mission and talk about their organization.

SUMMER-FALL REGISTRATION

Registration: Open until June 12th

Summer Practice:

June 12-July 18

Fall Practice:

August 28-November 3

ANNUAL AFRICA MISSION TRIP

July-August

SOCCER4LIFE

Sage Park, Mobile

Coach Z - Director (251) 200-6649

Danielle James - Club Manager (251) 786-2062 zenzo@soccer4life.org

www.soccer4life.org

