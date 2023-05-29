Thousands flock to Baldwin County beaches on Memorial Day

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The weather really couldn’t have been better for those hitting the beach for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Monday, May 29, 2023 was no exception. It’s a Memorial Day tradition for many and Monday is typically less crowded than the weekend itself.

Thousands hit the beaches and gulf waters of Baldwin County on Memorial Day (Hal Scheurich)

Jocelyn and her sister, Nevaeh were digging a hole near the water’s edge as their parents looked on. Both agreed it was great fun. When asked what was so much fun about the day at the beach, Nevaeh excitedly said, “We get to dig holes and find treasure!”

The sisters were having a perfect day at the beach. While they searched for bounty, others took advantage of the calm, cool gulf waters. It seemed almost as many people were in the water as on the beach. With thousands of vehicles heading north, those fortunate enough to spend their day this way were grateful.

“I am. Yes, I am,” said John Rudy. “I’m a transplant from Pennsylvania. Yep. I just moved down here.”

“We decided to come all day today and stay until tomorrow before we leave, so… because sometimes, hopefully the majority of the crowd will actually take off on today, Memorial Day,” said Leah Booth of Atlanta.

“I believe since it’s Monday, we don’t have so much of the crowd of the weekend,” added Joseph Torres. “Most people are actually going out of town maybe at this point, so I think it makes it better.”

With all the fun in the sun, it’s likely that some lost perspective on what the holiday is all about. Not all, though. Joan Murphy and her family from Andalusia are grateful for sacrifices made by those who’ve served. She said her family took a moment to think about our veterans who gave their lives.

“We do. We do…very thankful for those men and women that’s fought for us,” Murphy said. “We sure are.”

Despite the crowds, it was a very safe weekend on Baldwin County beaches. Lifeguards in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores only had about a half-dozen water rescues combined, with no major injuries reported.

