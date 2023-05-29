Advertise With Us
Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
Surveillance video shows deadly shooting in Prichard, police seeking witnesses
