‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park

Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.(Bear River State Park)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSTON, Wyo. (Gray News) – A rare white bison calf was born at a state park in Wyoming earlier this month.

The calf was born at Bear River State Park on May 16.

The park shared a photo on Facebook of the new calf and its mother, who is a 2-year-old white bison.

Park officials explained that the coloration is a result of a “very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism.” Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the white mother bison’s calf is white, too.

While the bison calf isn’t albino, its coloring is still extremely rare. Officials with the National Bison Association told KUTV that the birth of a white bison is one in 10 million.

According to the National Parks Service, many Native American tribes consider a white buffalo “the most sacred living thing on Earth,” stemming from an old legend.

“When a white buffalo calf is born, it is a sign that their prayers are being heard and that the promises of the prophecy are being fulfilled,” the agency said.

