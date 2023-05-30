2 brothers shoot each other on Memorial Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said two brothers shot each other during a dispute on Memorial Day.

Police said they responded to San Juan Drive after receiving a shots fired report.

MPD discovered two brothers were involved in a physical altercation when their mother intervened, according to authorities.

Police said one brother shoved their mother to the ground and then both brothers shot each other.

Both siblings were taken to separate hospitals by personal vehicle and the case will be forwarded to a grand jury since both subjects were the aggressors, according to police.

Their father, Bernard Jenkins, 48, was arrested for obstructing justice, according to jail logs.

