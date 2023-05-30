Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

4 Alabama schools invited to the NCAA D-1 Baseball tournament

Auburn's Zach Crotchfelt (77) delivers a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M...
Auburn's Zach Crotchfelt (77) delivers a pitch during an NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AP)
By James Hayes
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The NCAA college baseball tournament field of 64 was announced today, and it included four schools from Alabama. Troy, Alabama, Samford, and Auburn will all get their shot at a Division I college baseball championship starting this Friday.

Both Auburn and Alabama will play host in the regional rounds of the tournament. #1 Auburn, is set to take on #4 Penn this Friday night at 7 p.m., the other regional game being played in Auburn features #2 Southern Miss and #3 Samford. That game is set for 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Tuscaloosa Regional sees the #1 Crimson Tide playing host to #4 Nicholls, with the game beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The other game on the diamond in Tuscaloosa will feature #3 Troy taking on #2 Boston College, with the first pitch set for 3 p.m. on Friday.

The SEC led the way with 10 teams being selected for the tournament, including Vanderbilt, who will be making its 17th straight appearance.

The rest of the national top 16 seeds for the tournament are Wake Forest, Florida, Arkansas, Clemson, LSU, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Stanford, Miami (Florida), Coastal Carolina, Oklahoma St., Kentucky, Indiana St., and South Carolina.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Latest News

FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths
CSI baseball opens home slate Friday
Southern Miss baseball heads to Auburn regional in College World Series
Churchill Downs
2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12 at home of Kentucky Derby
Local soccer player makes MLS Next team
Local soccer player makes MLS Next team