AHSAA looking to hire more officials for upcoming school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The love of athletics runs deep in Alabama, and that includes high school sports. Now, the Alabama High School Athletic Association needs officials for the upcoming school year.

Ken Washington, the director of officials for AHSAA, said they are experiencing a shortage of officials. He said it started during the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth has increased since then, but more high school officials are still needed.

He said the position is best suited for those who love sports and want to be involved.

“I believe that officiating is sort of a calling. I don’t think it’s for everybody,” Washington said. “There‘s a lot of outside noise that happen with officiating. And you have to have those traits of patience, got to be a good communicator, and you have to have a love for the game.”

He said trainings goes through local associations. It usually starts about six weeks before the season starts and continues throughout the season.

Anyone interested in learning more or signing up may do so at the AHSAA website. You may also email Washington at kwashington@ahsaa.com.

