Argument at Mobile bar leads to stabbing, police say
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury early Saturday morning following a stabbing, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Officers responded to Springhill Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after the victim arrived by personal vehicle.
According to police, the victim got into an argument after accidentally bumping into a man at a downtown bar. Authorities said the victim later re-encountered the subject and other unidentified individuals, which led to a fight during which one of the male subjects is reported to have pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.
The subjects fled, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
