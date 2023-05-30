Argument at Mobile bar leads to stabbing, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury early Saturday morning following a stabbing, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to Springhill Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after the victim arrived by personal vehicle.

According to police, the victim got into an argument after accidentally bumping into a man at a downtown bar. Authorities said the victim later re-encountered the subject and other unidentified individuals, which led to a fight during which one of the male subjects is reported to have pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The subjects fled, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

