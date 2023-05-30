CPR and AED Awareness Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each year, 350,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest. About 90% of people who experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital will die. If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you know or love.

Comilla Sasson, M.D., Ph.D., FAHA, FACEP is the American Heart Association VP of Emergency Cardiovascular Care Science and Innovation and an Associate Clinical Professor, Emergency Medicine at the University of Colorado, Denver where she is a practicing ER physician.

Among the topics Dr. Sasson discusses are:

How to make CPR and AED use part of your summer safety plan

How to perform CPR correctly

What is Hands-Only CPR?

Learn how CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double, or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival

This interview is provided by The American Heart Association

