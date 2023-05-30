Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

CPR and AED Awareness Week

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each year, 350,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest. About 90% of people who experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital will die. If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you know or love.

Comilla Sasson, M.D., Ph.D., FAHA, FACEP is the American Heart Association VP of Emergency Cardiovascular Care Science and Innovation and an Associate Clinical Professor, Emergency Medicine at the University of Colorado, Denver where she is a practicing ER physician.

Among the topics Dr. Sasson discusses are:

  • How to make CPR and AED use part of your summer safety plan
  • How to perform CPR correctly
  • What is Hands-Only CPR?
  • Learn how CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double, or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival

This interview is provided by The American Heart Association

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Latest News

Motorcyle Safety Awareness Month tips with Law Tigers
Motorcyle Safety Awareness Month tips with Law Tigers
Eco-Friendly Products
Eco-Friendly Products
Doing Good: Home of Grace for Women
Doing Good: Home of Grace for Women
Greene & Phillips: Boating Safety
Greene & Phillips: Boating Safety