Doing Good: Home of Grace for Women

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Home of Grace for Women are a 90 day faith based comprehensive recovery home for women ages 18 and older. They have a 50 year history of helping women overcome addiction and returning them to their families, homes and communities.

ANNUAL FUNDRAISER LUNCHEON AND 50 YEARS CELEBRATION

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023

Luncheon begins at 11:30 with doors open at 11:00

Speaker will be Police Chief Paul Prine

Location: MT HEBRON CHURCH

2531 Berkley Avenue

Mobile, AL 36613

If you are looking for a way to volunteer, they are always in need of people for various projects on our campus.

HOME OF GRACE FOR WOMEN

Located in MOBILE COUNTY just off Exit 13 near University of Mobile

394 ALDOCK ROAD

EIGHT MILE, AL 36613

MAIN PHONE 251-456-7807 grace@homeofgraceforwomen.com www.homeofgraceforwomen.com

