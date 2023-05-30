Doing Good: Home of Grace for Women
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Home of Grace for Women are a 90 day faith based comprehensive recovery home for women ages 18 and older. They have a 50 year history of helping women overcome addiction and returning them to their families, homes and communities.
ANNUAL FUNDRAISER LUNCHEON AND 50 YEARS CELEBRATION
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023
Luncheon begins at 11:30 with doors open at 11:00
Speaker will be Police Chief Paul Prine
Location: MT HEBRON CHURCH
2531 Berkley Avenue
Mobile, AL 36613
If you are looking for a way to volunteer, they are always in need of people for various projects on our campus.
HOME OF GRACE FOR WOMEN
Located in MOBILE COUNTY just off Exit 13 near University of Mobile
394 ALDOCK ROAD
EIGHT MILE, AL 36613
MAIN PHONE 251-456-7807 grace@homeofgraceforwomen.com www.homeofgraceforwomen.com
