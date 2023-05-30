Gulf Coast Spotlight: 4th Africatown Bridge Challenge 5K Run/Walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackie Tunstall and Gary Cowles joined us on Studio10 to tell us about the 4th Africatown Bridge Challeng 5K/Run Walk.

See all the details below!

WHAT: 4th Africatown Bridge Challenge 5K Run/Walk

WHEN: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 7:30 AM start

WHERE: 645 Shelby Street, Mobile, Al 36610

WHO: Host, Africatown Community Development Corporation Board Members, Sponsors, Race Participants

REGISTER: www.africatowncdc.org

About the guests:

-Africatown Community Development Corporation (ACDC) Board Member and 2023 Africatown Bridge Challenge Race Committee Member Jacqueline (Jackie) Tunstall

-Partner and Civil/Structural Engineer, Cowles, Murphy, Glover & Associates, Africatown Business & Community Panel (ABCP) Vice President and Bronze Sponsor of the 2023 Africatown Bridge Challenge Gary Cowles

