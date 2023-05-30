Ivey signs bill setting new limits on Alabama’s transgender student athletes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girls’ sports in Alabama. It’s about fairness, plain and simple,” Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday after signing legislation regarding transgender student athletes.

Ivey’s signature makes House Bill 261 into state law, limiting transgender students in Alabama to playing sports in public colleges and universities only with their biological sex. Ivey’s office said the legislation is meant to protect female athletes.

Ivey previously signed a 2021 bill that banned biological boys from competing in K-12 girls sports.

At least 20 other states have now imposed restrictions on transgender athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level, or both.

The bill sailed through the Alabama House in April by a vote of 83-5, then through the state Senate by a vote of 26-4.

Supporters said transgender women have an unfair advantage in competition. Opponents have said the bills are about shaming transgender people and are rooted in discrimination and politics. An advocacy group urged Ivey to veto the bill saying it is “part of a coordinated effort by extremist politicians trying to advance their anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.”

Ivey’s office noted in Tuesday’s announcement that the state “remains committed to protecting female athletes at all levels and upholding the integrity of athletics.”

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.