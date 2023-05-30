Advertise With Us
Man accused in Saraland standoff booked into jail

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man involved in an intense standoff in Saraland earlier this month was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on counts of attempted murder.

Christopher Cavette allegedly kept authorities at bay during the stand-off which lasted about eight hours on May 19. The incident happened near Cleveland Road and Mckeough Avenue.

Investigators said Cavette barricaded himself inside his home and opened fire on deputies several times. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were there on a probate pick-up order. Tear gas was eventually deployed, and Cavette was later taken into custody, authorities said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

