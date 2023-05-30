Man accused of selling vehicles without permission

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 55-year-old Mobile man faces two counts of theft of property after being accused of trying to sell two vehicles without the owner’s permission.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers received a complaint about the incident on Thursday. On Friday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Sasser Lane on Thursday and detained Daughtry in connection with the incident. He was arrested after detectives determined that he was responsible for the alleged theft, police said.

He has a court date scheduled on Wednesday, according to jail records.

