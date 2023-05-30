Mastermind of Gulf Coast Walmart fires gets 18 years, double the prosecution recommendation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the admitted mastermind of a scheme to set fires area Walmart stores 18 years in prison – double the prison term recommended under advisory guidelines.

As part of a plea bargain, prosecutors had recommended a nine-year sentence for Jeffery Sikes, which was the high end of the guideline range. But U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer said he believed those guidelines were “woefully inadequate” to capture the full extend of the defendant’s criminal conduct.

“This guideline, as applied, in my opinion, is woefully inadequate for the crime,” the judge said.

Two junior members of the conspiracy will be sentenced later on Tuesday, and five others will be punished at later dates.

