MCSO arrests 3 women for gambling

Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO said they have arrested three woman in connection to illegal gambling at two different businesses in Mobile.

Deputies said they received a complaint about illegal gambling at The Rear Pocket located at 2525 Emogene Street and the sale of narcotics at the Silver Horse Pub located at 151 S Florida Street.

MCSO conducted a multi night investigation and found The Rear Pocket was housing gambling machines, but no narcotics were found at the Silver Horse Pub, according to deputies.

Deputies were able to obtain a warrant and executed a search on Tuesday, May 30 and found six gambling machines, money, narcotics and gambling records, according to authorities.

Deputies said they recovered six “Cherry Pickers” machines, money from the machines, gambling records, suspected ecstasy from behind the bar and suspected cocaine from the women’s bathroom.

MCSO said they arrested Grace Marie Willis, 82, Lisa Ann Carpenter, 60 and Felicia Suzanne Pierce, 45, during the search.

All three are charged with promoting gambling while Willis and Carpenter are also charged with Possession of a gambling device and first degree possession of gambling records, according to jail records.

