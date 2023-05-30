Miss Auburn University on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Karoline Copeland, Miss Auburn University, is a graduate of The University of Alabama, as well as a second year veterinary student at Auburn University. She is the first doctorate student to hold the title of Miss AU, and is eager to share her experience with the Miss America Organization as well as her community service initiative. She is the founder of the awareness campaign, Let’s See Change: An Environmental Movement. She has served the Mobile area throughout this past year by hosting beach cleanups, volunteering at the recycling center, and visiting local schools to educate the students about ways they can help conserve our environment.

