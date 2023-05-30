Advertise With Us
Motorcyle Safety Awareness Month tips with Law Tigers

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - May is ‘Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month’. We met with Aly Bockler-Blance with Law Tigers and Hailey Hall from Pensacola Harley-Davidson to discuss safety tips and safe clothing. They also want to remind drivers and motorists that safe driving will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our highways, especially as we kick off the summer travel season.

Pensacola Harley-Davidson

https://pensacolaharley.com/

Law Tigers are motorcycle injury lawyers who help riders involved in motorcycle accidents. Law Tigers has over 30 years’ experience, are nationwide and has recovered over 1 billion dollars for riders.

Law Tigers

www.lawtigers.com

1-800-LAWTIGERS

