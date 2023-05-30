Advertise With Us
MPD arrests Theodore man suspected of burglarizing home

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 49-year-old Theodore man was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Sunday on a second-degree burglary charge.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the 2000 block of Boykin Boulevard around 1:23 p.m. Sunday on a report of a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they saw man, later identified as Daniel Patrick Russell, exiting the victim’s home and took him into custody, according to MPD.

According to investigators, Russell had entered the home unlawfully and the victim managed to escape and call 911.

Russell has a court appearance set for Thursday, jail records show.

