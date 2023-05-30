Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Woman takes girl’s cell phone, tells daughter to assault girl

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a woman allegedly took a cell phone from a 12-year-old girl then told her 13-year-old daughter to assault the girl.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a theft complaint at the 2000 block of Tally Court North.

Police said the 12-year-old was standing outside her residence when a 32-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter showed up. The woman forcefully took the victim’s phone, then told her daughter to physically assault the victim, according to MPD.

The woman and her daughter then fled with the stolen phone, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Latest News

Argument at Mobile bar leads to stabbing, police say
Paul Patrick Samson
Wilmer man arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt
Helicopter crash near Dauphin Island
Michael Daughtry
Man accused of selling vehicles without permission