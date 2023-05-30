MPD: Woman takes girl’s cell phone, tells daughter to assault girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a woman allegedly took a cell phone from a 12-year-old girl then told her 13-year-old daughter to assault the girl.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a theft complaint at the 2000 block of Tally Court North.

Police said the 12-year-old was standing outside her residence when a 32-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter showed up. The woman forcefully took the victim’s phone, then told her daughter to physically assault the victim, according to MPD.

The woman and her daughter then fled with the stolen phone, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.