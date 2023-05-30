Phase two of 12 mile creek restoration underway in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another phase of a project to fix a creek in Mobile is underway.

For the last three years, Ariel Chavez says he’s been unable to enjoy the creek in his backyard.

“After it rains, there will be people but usually not many. I have not been but I know my husband will take our little one and sometimes they go and play after the rain,” said Chavez.

But, that will change soon. Tuesday morning, city officials began working on phase two of fixing 12 mile creek from East Drive to University Boulevard.

Construction is part of Three Mile Creek Watershed Restoration project. The 10-month project was started in response to significant growth in the community’s stormwater infrastructure causing increased water flow in Twelve Mile Creek.

“I think it’d be a good project because you can see here as you go down the river, there’s a lot of erosion happening. So we’re hoping that those problems will be fixed,” said Chavez.

The increased water flow led to degradation of its banks and destabilization of the creek itself. It also caused significant erosion and increased sedimentation in the creek and Langan Lake, both of which drain into the Three Mile Creek watershed.

“I think our main concern is for them to fix the erosion because we’re always afraid that the land might give…and our houses are right next to the creek. So we’re just hoping that with the project, it will prevent erosion and just keep our land safe. That’s the main concern,” Chavez adds.

City officials say fixing the creek will reduce sedimentation, prevent property loss from erosion, improve water quality and protect the area’s marine resources.

“We have been getting notifications for a long time and we just got some from, I guess from the city last week. So I think it’s imminent that this is about to start officially,” said Chavez.

City officials say the project should be finished around this time next year.

