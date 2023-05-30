Pool season begins on a rotating basis in the city of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Public pools in the city of Mobile are set to open Tuesday, but it’s going to look a little bit different to start off.

Because of the lifeguard shortages, the city of Mobile says pools are opening on a rotating basis.

Dotch community outdoor pool will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Figures community pool will open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Hillsdale pool is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. And Kidd Park pool is open Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The hours for all pools are from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The city of Mobile has the following rules when it comes to its pools:

· Swimming is permitted only while lifeguards are present and on duty.

· Children under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or over.

· All children who are not toilet-trained must have a swim diaper and a bathing suit and/or plastic pants.

· Running, rough play, horseplay, dunking, and/or throwing children is not allowed. Inappropriate language will not be tolerated.

· Excessive breath-holding and breath-holding games are prohibited.

· Before entering the pool, patrons must shower with soap and rinse.

· Glass containers, food, drinks, gum, animals, tobacco products, alcohol, drugs, and firearms are prohibited from MPRD pool decks and locker rooms.

· Children less than 4 ft. tall must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or instructor IN THE WATER unless the swimmer has demonstrated he/she could pass a deep-end test each time the child attends the pool.

· Persons with rashes, open wounds or sores are not allowed in the water.

· Appropriate swim attire is required: lined swimsuits and trunks only. (No jeans or cut-offs.)

· No climbing, hanging, or tampering with lane lines, lifeguard, or facility equipment.

· Only one person is on a ladder at a time.

· Lifeguards must approve all toys and flotation devices – SCUBA and other large equipment are prohibited.

· Diving is only allowed in designated areas. Flips, twists, and backward jumps are not allowed.

· MPRD is not responsible for any lost or stolen items.

· Lightning Policy – The pool will require immediate closure of all pools in the event that lightning or thunder is present in or around the area. The pools will remain closed until 30 minutes past the last visible lightning strike or episode of thunder. 4 minutes reset if additional lightning or thunder is seen or heard.

· The lifeguard is the authority in the pool and locker rooms. Failure to comply with the rules may result in dismissal from the pool and locker room areas.

· Jewelry should not be worn in the pool.

For more information, visit the city’s aquatics page at this link.

