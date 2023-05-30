Recipe: Southwest Turkey Stuffed Avocados
Recipe: Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound lean ground turkey
- 1 small white onion, chopped finely
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 8-ounce can black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup salsa
- 2 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted, with skins reserved
- 4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 lime, juiced and zested
- ½ cup shredded Mexican cheese blend (optional)
STEPS:
1. In a medium skillet, heat oil and add onion. Cook for 2 minutes, then add turkey, chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper (if using) and salt.
2. Cook, stirring and crumbling the turkey, about 5-10 minutes, or until turkey is completely cooked. Remove from heat and stir in the black beans and salsa. Set aside.
3. Carve out the meat of each avocado half with a spoon; transfer the scooped avocado meat into a small bowl. Add cilantro, lime juice and zest, and mash with a fork until smooth.
4. Fill each avocado skin half-full with turkey, then top with guacamole and cheese (if using).
