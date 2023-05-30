Advertise With Us
Recipe: Southwest Turkey Stuffed Avocados

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Recipe: Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound lean ground turkey
  • 1 small white onion, chopped finely
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 8-ounce can black beans, no salt added, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 2 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted, with skins reserved
  • 4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime, juiced and zested
  • ½ cup shredded Mexican cheese blend (optional)

STEPS:

1. In a medium skillet, heat oil and add onion. Cook for 2 minutes, then add turkey, chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper (if using) and salt.

2. Cook, stirring and crumbling the turkey, about 5-10 minutes, or until turkey is completely cooked. Remove from heat and stir in the black beans and salsa. Set aside.

3. Carve out the meat of each avocado half with a spoon; transfer the scooped avocado meat into a small bowl. Add cilantro, lime juice and zest, and mash with a fork until smooth.

4. Fill each avocado skin half-full with turkey, then top with guacamole and cheese (if using).

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

