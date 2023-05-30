Saraland Middle School archer places 1st at nationals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Easton Cook found a compound bow in his garage when he was younger and told his mom he was interested, so he got some arrows and started shooting targets in his backyard.

Easton then joined the Spartans archery team and when he’s not at practice, he’s taking private lessons or putting in the work at home.

At only 13 years old, he was the top shooter at nationals back in May, scoring a 295. Easton shot 26 tens, 3 nines, and 1 eight to earn that number 1 spot in the national tournament, and that top spot came with some hardware.

Easton earned a national champion gold bow, a 1st place middle school national champion plaque, and H&E presented him with his framed national certificate.

Easton dreams of competing in the Olympics someday but archery isn’t his only love. He’s a dual sport athlete who splits his time between hitting targets and the baseball diamond.

His mom Alison is the head softball coach at the University of Mobile and she is his biggest supporter, so before he competed at nationals, Easton pitched her a deal.

“The day that I shot, we went to the Louisville Slugger Museum where they make all the bats and I saw a Bryce Harper jersey in the factory gift shop, and I said if I shoot a 295 you gotta get me that jersey and she said deal. So we went and I shot and when we finally scored it up, I said, 295, we gotta go back and get a jersey.”

Easton is laser focused during competition time and that gave him just the extra motivation he needed.

Before, the highest he had shot at practice was a 291, but a week ahead of nationals he shot that 295 and then did it again on the biggest stage to secure first place and a new jersey. When you ask Easton who motivates him the most, the answer is easy.

“Well my mom really has the most part to do with it because she’s always there pushing me and helping me to be a better shooter.”

