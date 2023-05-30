Sentencing for Wal-Mart arsonists Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three men who admitted to planning to burn down Wal-Mart stores in Mobile and Mississippi will be sentenced Tuesday.

One of the men, Jeffery Sikes, plead guilty last year to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire.

Last week, prosecutors said he planned the blazes from a rented house in Lillian two years ago. They also say Sikes wrote a seven-page manifesto, demanding better pay and working conditions for Walmart employees.

Prosecutors recommended a sentencing of nine years, and Sikes’s attorney, Tom Walsh, agreed.

“The government is going to recommend the high end of the guideline which is nine years,” said Sikes. “We’re okay with that, that’s what we want, and that’s what we are going to ask the judge to do.”

Two other men will also be sentenced Tuesday, Alexander Olson and Quinton Olson, who are brothers.

Prosecutors wanted prison for both, but their attorneys argued they were minor participants in the conspiracy, and Sikes was the main guy.

“That’s a good defense for the co-defendants, to point the finger at one person and say they were just hanging out with the wrong crew as if they were a babe in the woods, but I’m just focused on my client,” said Sikes.

There are other members of this conspiracy who will be sentenced at later dates.

Prosecutors are seeking restitution of almost $7.3 million.

Walsh said he believes that will never be paid in full.

