Small aircraft with 2 people on board crashes, Dauphin Island mayor says

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has learned that a small helicopter-like aircraft has crashed near Dauphin Island.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said two people were on board the aircraft that went down in the marsh north of Cedar Point. They are not believed to be hurt seriously, but county and state officials now conducting efforts at the scene.

FOX10 News has a crew enroute to the scene and will have more on this developing story.

