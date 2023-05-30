Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Small aircraft with 2 people on board crashes, Dauphin Island mayor says

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has learned that a small helicopter-like aircraft has crashed near Dauphin Island.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said two people were on board the aircraft that went down in the marsh north of Cedar Point. They are not believed to be hurt seriously, but county and state officials now conducting efforts at the scene. 

FOX10 News has a crew enroute to the scene and will have more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says
Gulf Coast Spotlight: 4th Africatown Bridge Challenge 5K Run/Walk
Gulf Coast Spotlight: 4th Africatown Bridge Challenge 5K Run/Walk
Mastermind of Gulf Coast Walmart fires gets 18 years, double the prosecution recommendation
Mastermind of Gulf Coast Walmart fires gets 18 years, double the prosecution recommendation