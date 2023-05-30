Advertise With Us
Thursday storms possible

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WALA) - Temperatures stay reasonable overnight in the short term. We should see very mild temperatures, especially in the inland areas. Lows along Interstate 10 should be in the upper 60s.

A few isolated showers may pop up Wednesday afternoon. We will see a little better chance of rain on Thursday.

The afternoon and evening storms will remain possible into the weekend, with temperatures getting closer to 90 degrees by the weekend.

There is a weak low pressure trough in the central Gulf of Mexico. Odds of development are only 10% in the next two days. The system has a little better chance of getting organized in the Atlantic next week.

